Overview

Dr. David Pollet, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Pollet works at Metairie Physicians Services in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.