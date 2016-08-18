Overview

Dr. David Podboy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.



Dr. Podboy works at Champaign Dental Group in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.