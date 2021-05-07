Dr. Pocoski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Pocoski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Pocoski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pocoski works at
Institute for Health Care LLC930 S Harbor City Blvd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 499-4615
- 2 6300 N Wickham Rd Ste 100, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 726-3855
Quality Medical Care675 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 951-1010
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pocoski and Heather Weeks, the ARNP, make a great team! I always leave feeling good about my health and happy that they are looking out for me.
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1235194754
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pocoski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pocoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pocoski works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocoski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocoski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pocoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pocoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.