Dr. David Plotner, MD
Overview
Dr. David Plotner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Plotner works at
Locations
Eye Specialist Of Escondido201 W VALLEY PKWY, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David R. Plotner is a cut above the rest, in all aspects of "rating" him, he'd be a TEN, not just a 5-star. on a Friday, at 11 a.m., i drove 16 miles, and, without an appointment, asked to see dr. plotner (after i'd researched various ophthalmologists - academically, length of service, etc -) and his staff worked me in, seamlessly, for a 4:30 appointment. the pain & discomfort which had suddenly invaded my right eye has been attended to relentlessly by the good doctor in a way beyond words and beyond my expectations. happily, my dimming perception of medical practitioners who no longer adhere to the Hippocratic Oath is being restored by Dr. Plotner!
About Dr. David Plotner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1952406613
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Mercy Hosp Med Ctr
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plotner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Plotner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Plotner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotner works at
Dr. Plotner has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotner.
