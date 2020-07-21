See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Olney, MD
Dr. David Plotkin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Plotkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baltimore University and is affiliated with TidalHealth Nanticoke.

Dr. Plotkin works at PLOTKIN DAVID MD OFFICE in Olney, MD with other offices in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plotkin David MD Office
    18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 304, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 570-7633
  2. 2
    Clearway Pain Solutions
    3416 Olandwood Ct Ste 204, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 570-7633
  3. 3
    6029 Flat Rock Rd Apt 143, Columbus, GA 31907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 576-3380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TidalHealth Nanticoke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Ankle Sprain
Back Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Ankle Sprain
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Since the virus hit do United States Dr. Plotkin‘s has been a godsend to me because he Constantly keep in touch with me due to the fact I have a lot of medical issues I would recommend him to anyone he has been a great doctor for me
    Nancy Spriggs — Jul 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. David Plotkin, MD
    About Dr. David Plotkin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1831265685
    Education & Certifications

    • Hughston Sports Med Clin
    • Ind U MC
    • Indiana University Med Center
    • Baltimore University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Plotkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plotkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.