Dr. David Plitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Plitt, MD
Overview
Dr. David Plitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Keyser, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Grant Memorial Hospital, Jefferson Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Plitt works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Physicians Clinic of Potomac Valley Hospital - Urology99 Pin Oak Ln, Keyser, WV 26726 Directions (540) 535-0000
-
2
Heart and Vein Center650 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 535-0000
-
3
Berkeley Medical Center Laboratory2500 Hospital Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (540) 535-0000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
University Cardiovascular2000 Foundation Way Ste 3100, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 350-3273
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Grant Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical Center
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plitt?
About Dr. David Plitt, MD
- Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1144423740
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plitt works at
Dr. Plitt has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.