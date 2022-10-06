Overview

Dr. David Plank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Plank works at Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.