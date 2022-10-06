Dr. David Plank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Plank, MD
Overview
Dr. David Plank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Plank works at
Locations
Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery7652 Ashley Park Ct Ste 305, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 502-3953Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery - Winter Park West1400 S Orlando Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 501-6780Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After having my mommy makeover I feel and look better than I did in my 20s!!! All of my friends come to see him for everything.
About Dr. David Plank, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1689838559
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plank works at
Dr. Plank has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Plank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plank.
