Overview

Dr. David Pladziewicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Pladziewicz works at Miracle Ear in Medford, MA with other offices in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.