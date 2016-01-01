Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD
Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Fusion Sleep LLC4245 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 990-3962
Fusion Sleep - Sleep Medicine Program4265 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 990-3962
Kaiser Permanente Lamc4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (213) 667-4707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Pitts Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.