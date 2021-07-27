Dr. David Pinnelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pinnelas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Pinnelas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Pinnelas works at
Locations
1
Shore Heart Group1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8500
2
Shore Heart Group35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-4262
3
Freehold Office901 W Main St # 102, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 308-0774
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pinnelas has been my doctor for 2 years now and I have all praise for him. The minute I met him in the hospital I knew I was in wonderful hands. Everything about him is great, he is so on top of my care, answers all questions, always so pleasant but took such great care of me while in the hospital and now as his patient. Dr Pinnelas is one of a kind and I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. David Pinnelas, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1982683025
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- City Hosp Ctr
- St George's University
- Brandeis U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinnelas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinnelas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinnelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinnelas works at
Dr. Pinnelas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinnelas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnelas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnelas.
