Dr. David Pinnelas, MD

Cardiology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Pinnelas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Pinnelas works at Shore Heart Group in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shore Heart Group
    Shore Heart Group, 1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753, (732) 776-8500
    Shore Heart Group
    Shore Heart Group, 35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723, (732) 262-4262
    Freehold Office
    Freehold Office, 901 W Main St # 102, Freehold, NJ 07728, (732) 308-0774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Pinnelas has been my doctor for 2 years now and I have all praise for him. The minute I met him in the hospital I knew I was in wonderful hands. Everything about him is great, he is so on top of my care, answers all questions, always so pleasant but took such great care of me while in the hospital and now as his patient. Dr Pinnelas is one of a kind and I would highly recommend him!
    Nancy — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. David Pinnelas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982683025
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency
    • City Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Pinnelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinnelas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinnelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinnelas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinnelas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnelas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnelas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

