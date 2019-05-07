Overview

Dr. David Pinhas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Pinhas works at David Joseph Pinhas MD PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.