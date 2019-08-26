Dr. Pilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Pilla, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Pilla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Pilla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David M. Pilla, D.P.M.2211 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pilla?
I saw Dr. Pilla, he called me in within minutes, and took care of my foot issues.
About Dr. David Pilla, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1164506176
Education & Certifications
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilla works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.