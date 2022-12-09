Dr. Pierangelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Pierangelo, MD
Overview
Dr. David Pierangelo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Pioneer Continuing Care Providers PC300 Stafford St Ste 200, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 267-6700
Mercy Life Inc200 Hillside Cir Ste 1, West Springfield, MA 01089 Directions (413) 748-7223
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor found my disease which no other doctor did I’m very thankful for him I have scleroderma Wish you were still practicing
About Dr. David Pierangelo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
