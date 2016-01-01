Overview

Dr. David Pichkadze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med Institute Tbilisi Georgia and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Pichkadze works at Neil Nepola MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.