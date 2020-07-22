Dr. Picascia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Picascia, MD
Overview
Dr. David Picascia, MD is a Dermatologist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Picascia works at
Locations
Freehold4 Paragon Way Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (212) 283-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I agree somewhat with the review from Dec 28,2018. I also felt rushed. As if he gets paid per patient. Get in as many as he can. Other than that, the one time I was there, the office was VERY clean. The staff, nice. Tomorrow my elderly mother will be having Mohs surgery. If it does not go well, I will be back here to let you know.....
About Dr. David Picascia, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1306865613
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Picascia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picascia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picascia has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picascia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Picascia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picascia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picascia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picascia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.