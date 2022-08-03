See All General Surgeons in Naperville, IL
Dr. David Piazza, MD

General Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Piazza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Piazza works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1948 Three Farms Ave, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-5633
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    24600 W 127th St Ste 215, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-5633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Ventral Hernia
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Aug 03, 2022
Very good attention
Jose Belandria — Aug 03, 2022
About Dr. David Piazza, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528172897
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Carle Foundation Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Illinois Metropolitan Group Residency Program
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Illinois Metropolitan Group Residency Program
Internship
Medical Education
  • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Piazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Piazza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Piazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Piazza has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Piazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piazza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

