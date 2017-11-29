Dr. David Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Urology Austin1301 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4931
Urology Austin608 Radam Ln, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-4930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips was extremely thorough in his evaluation and went beyond the standard minimum. I was very impressed. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Phillips, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Circumcision and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
