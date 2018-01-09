Dr. David Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. David Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Physicians & Surgeons of Charleston4408 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 357-9049
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Phillips. He is very patient, kind, and takes the time to listen to you and answers your questions. The most important thing to me is that I don't feel rushed. Office staff is very professional, helpful and friendly. I've never had to wait long at all for an appointment.
About Dr. David Phillips, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1700846078
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Res U-U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.