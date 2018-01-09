Overview

Dr. David Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Ear Nose & Throat Physicians & Surgeons of Charleston in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.