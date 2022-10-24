Dr. David Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I took my daughter here for a Consultation. Dr phillips was very thorough and the best bedside manner.
About Dr. David Phillips, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1124394234
