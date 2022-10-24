See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Phillips, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Phillips, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Phillips works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Broken Nose
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Broken Nose
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2022
    I took my daughter here for a Consultation. Dr phillips was very thorough and the best bedside manner.
    — Oct 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Phillips, MD
    About Dr. David Phillips, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1124394234
