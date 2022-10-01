See All Cardiologists in Eureka, CA
Dr. David Philips, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Philips, MD

Cardiology
4 (1)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Philips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.

Dr. Philips works at Providence Medical Group in Eureka, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humboldt Medical Specialists-internal Medicine
    2773 Harris St Ste A, Eureka, CA 95503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 442-1182
  2. 2
    Cardiology Associates Medical Group
    168 N Brent St Ste 503, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 653-0101
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
  3. 3
    Pacific Heart Group Inc
    2332 23rd St, Eureka, CA 95501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 444-8011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mad River Community Hospital
  • Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
  • Sutter Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Philips?

    Oct 01, 2022
    I was left a message that Dr. Phillips needed to change my appointment which I did for one a couple of days later. The morning of my appointment I was left a message to call his office since he wouldn't be available. I called and was put on hold via message saying there were two calls ahead of me. I waited 45 minutes and hung up. I called back a few minutes later and was put on hold again by a real person. The called got dropped and I called back and was thanked for calling his assistant back but she said she needed to put me on hold again after I explained that I was requested to make another appointment since they had called me originally to change my appointment and I only had eight more days of my prescription. She renewed my prescription and said she would call me back in 15 minutes. That never happened. I will call back today and try again.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Philips, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Philips, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Philips to family and friends

    Dr. Philips' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Philips

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Philips, MD.

    About Dr. David Philips, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629040480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Philips has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Philips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Philips, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.