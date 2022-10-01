Dr. Philips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Philips, MD
Overview
Dr. David Philips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Philips works at
Locations
-
1
Humboldt Medical Specialists-internal Medicine2773 Harris St Ste A, Eureka, CA 95503 Directions (707) 442-1182
-
2
Cardiology Associates Medical Group168 N Brent St Ste 503, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 653-0101Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
-
3
Pacific Heart Group Inc2332 23rd St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 444-8011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was left a message that Dr. Phillips needed to change my appointment which I did for one a couple of days later. The morning of my appointment I was left a message to call his office since he wouldn't be available. I called and was put on hold via message saying there were two calls ahead of me. I waited 45 minutes and hung up. I called back a few minutes later and was put on hold again by a real person. The called got dropped and I called back and was thanked for calling his assistant back but she said she needed to put me on hold again after I explained that I was requested to make another appointment since they had called me originally to change my appointment and I only had eight more days of my prescription. She renewed my prescription and said she would call me back in 15 minutes. That never happened. I will call back today and try again.
About Dr. David Philips, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Philips works at
