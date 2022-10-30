Overview

Dr. David Philips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Philips works at GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.