Dr. David Philips, MD
Overview
Dr. David Philips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C.3217 Mabel St, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 631-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always love using Dr Philips ! He’s very kind, professional , and will answer any question you may have ! His nurse was also very sweet and knowledgeable ! I would definitely recommend Dr Philips, and will continue using him ! He’s fantastic in his profession! All office workers were also easy in registering and getting signed in and prepared for procedure !
About Dr. David Philips, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326038530
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- U Iowa Hosps Clins
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philips has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Philips speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Philips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
