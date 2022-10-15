See All Dermatologists in Duluth, GA
Dr. David Pharis, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (51)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Pharis, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Pharis works at David B. Pharis, MD PC in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David B. Pharis, MD PC
    3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30096 (770) 622-6861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Oct 15, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Pharis by a friend. I am not the type to leave a review. However, from my initial call to make an appointment I was blown away by everyone in the practice! One thing that was really a breath of fresh air was how easy the patient paperwork was to complete. They did not asking you a million questions that were totally unrelated to the purpose of your visit. So nice! Dr. Pharis does an amazing job and has an incredible team working with him.
    A Happy New Patient! — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Pharis, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649264482
    Education & Certifications

    • John Zitelli
    • Emory University
    • Baylor College Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Purdue University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
