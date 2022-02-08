Overview

Dr. David Pham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at DAVID N PHAM M D INC C in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.