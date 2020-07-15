See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. David Petruska, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Petruska, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Petruska, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Petruska works at Spine Surgery PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
8 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Terence Burns, MD
Dr. Terence Burns, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD
Dr. Benjamin Elder, MD
4 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Neurosurgical Specialist Psc
    4010 DuPont Cir Ste L28, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-9099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petruska?

    Jul 15, 2020
    In 2006 (age 30) I had a back spasm caused by 2 bulging discs. By the spring of 2007 it was unbearable and I had surgery with a renowned local neurosurgeon. I have NO IDEA what that man did but it didn't fix a thing. I had a family member recommend Dr Petruska and he at first didn't want to clean up someone else's mistakes. But finally agreed to see me. First visit he could tell I was in a deep depression due to pain and failure of the first surgery. He didn't just care about my back!! He CARED. First surgery had been outpatient. Dr Petruska kept me overnight in case he needed to go back in again. But there wasn't a need. The moment I recovered from the anesthesia I could tell he had fixed me; the pain was gone. It's been 13 years and I still haven't relapsed. STILL NO PAIN! He's no longer in our area, which is a shame because I recommend him every chance I get. Thank you Dr Petruska!
    Martina Webster — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Petruska, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Petruska, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petruska to family and friends

    Dr. Petruska's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petruska

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Petruska, MD.

    About Dr. David Petruska, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104979590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Petruska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petruska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petruska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petruska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petruska works at Spine Surgery PSC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Petruska’s profile.

    Dr. Petruska has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petruska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Petruska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petruska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petruska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petruska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Petruska, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.