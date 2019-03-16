Dr. Petros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Petros, MD
Dr. David Petros, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Adrian Pop-moody MD Clinic PA613 Elizabeth St Ste 704, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 885-0010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petros is very attentive and caring about his patients. I've been seeing him for the past 24 years. I had even moved to Houston and was driving back to Corpus to have my visits with him. His staff is also helpful. 5????? PLUS MORE!
About Dr. David Petros, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154306603
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Petros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petros has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petros speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Petros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petros.
