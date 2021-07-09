Dr. David Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. David Peterson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Locations
Wasatch Sleep Health Center1345 E 3900 S Ste 208, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5781
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Always, a pleasure. He takes a real concern in the well being of his patients.
About Dr. David Peterson, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1801968359
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Neurology
Dr. Peterson speaks Spanish.
