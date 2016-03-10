Overview

Dr. David Peterson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Peterson works at Endocrine Medical Associates in Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.