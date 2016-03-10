Dr. David Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Peterson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Endocrine Medical Associates50 E Hamilton Ave Ste 280, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 227-2646
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Peterson's for over 15 years. I have had thyroid cancer. He is excellent, takes his time, and is very thorough. I had saw many Endocrinologist, he is the best! I would recommend him and I have several times.
About Dr. David Peterson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 43 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peterson speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
