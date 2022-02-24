Overview

Dr. David Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan in Logan, UT with other offices in Brigham City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.