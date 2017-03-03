Dr. David Peter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Peter, MD
Overview
Dr. David Peter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1551 Wall St Ste 310, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 462-6106
St. Peters Office1600 Heritage Lndg Ste 215, Saint Peters, MO 63303 Directions (636) 939-4200
North County Office2137 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 831-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peter is a Great Dr who actually listens to his patients. 1 of a kind and I would recommend him to anyone needing a Dr. I gave trusted him for 20 yrs.....
About Dr. David Peter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508827395
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
