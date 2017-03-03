See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. David Peter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Peter, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Peter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raghuveer Kura, MD
Dr. Raghuveer Kura, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Robin Kundra, MD
Dr. Robin Kundra, MD
8 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1551 Wall St Ste 310, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 462-6106
  2. 2
    St. Peters Office
    1600 Heritage Lndg Ste 215, Saint Peters, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 939-4200
  3. 3
    North County Office
    2137 Charbonier Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 831-5999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peter?

    Mar 03, 2017
    Dr. Peter is a Great Dr who actually listens to his patients. 1 of a kind and I would recommend him to anyone needing a Dr. I gave trusted him for 20 yrs.....
    Lisa Bahr in St Peters, MO — Mar 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Peter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Peter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peter to family and friends

    Dr. Peter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Peter, MD.

    About Dr. David Peter, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508827395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • So Il University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Peter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Peter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Peter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.