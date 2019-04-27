Dr. David Person, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Person is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Person, MD
Overview
Dr. David Person, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Hand Center of San Antonio21 Spurs Ln Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 558-7025
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr person has been treating my thumb arthritis for about 2 years now with thumb injections. Always professional and gentle. My thumb is always very painful when I come in and I am always amazed that after a couple of days my thumb is pretty much pain free for about 2-2 1/2 months. Awesome doctor!
About Dr. David Person, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851403729
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Person has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Person accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Person has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Person has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Person on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Person. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Person.
