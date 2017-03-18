See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. David Perna, MD

Orthopedics
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Perna, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Perna works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors
    10 Union Sq E # 3-G, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 844-8680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. David Perna, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841581899
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Perna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Perna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perna works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Perna’s profile.

    Dr. Perna has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Perna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

