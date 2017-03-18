Dr. David Perna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Perna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Perna, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Perna works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors10 Union Sq E # 3-G, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very capable doctor, did epidurals and knee treatment on me. He is a fellow weightlifter and knows sport related injuries
About Dr. David Perna, MD
- Orthopedics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841581899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perna accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perna works at
Dr. Perna has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Perna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perna.
