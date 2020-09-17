Dr. David Perlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Perlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Perlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
1
Perlow Facility LLC2520 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 305, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 951-0866
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perlow was wonderful! Quick and efficient. Recovery was a breeze.
About Dr. David Perlow, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275539470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlow has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlow.
