Dr. David Perloff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Perloff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2307 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (000) 000-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Because we have heart disease in our family ,and I had just gone to a calcium test to see if my arteries were clogged and the were I needed an experience cardiovascular Dr and found the greatest one I could everfind in Ft Lauderdale ..You Cantrell in your first visit that he in sincere and serious about saving lives.With his over 30 years of experience he has seen it all ..his staff were all great but Laurie I Siegal NP was over the top good ..Very knowledgeable and caring ...Dr Perloff decided that we should do a Cath which he does in thru the goin to really see what's going on with your heart and if you need stents they can put them in right then..But my arteries were clogged especially the Lower Anterior Decending (the widow maker) so I went for the the quadruple bypass ..I was out of the hospital in 4 days and was walking with 2 days and now after 3 weeks getting back to normal so I am more than satisfied with my result..Dont wait Dr Perloff can save your life too!
About Dr. David Perloff, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
