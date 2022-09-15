See All Cardiologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. David Perloff, MD

Cardiology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Perloff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2307 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Because we have heart disease in our family ,and I had just gone to a calcium test to see if my arteries were clogged and the were I needed an experience cardiovascular Dr and found the greatest one I could everfind in Ft Lauderdale ..You Cantrell in your first visit that he in sincere and serious about saving lives.With his over 30 years of experience he has seen it all ..his staff were all great but Laurie I Siegal NP was over the top good ..Very knowledgeable and caring ...Dr Perloff decided that we should do a Cath which he does in thru the goin to really see what's going on with your heart and if you need stents they can put them in right then..But my arteries were clogged especially the Lower Anterior Decending (the widow maker) so I went for the the quadruple bypass ..I was out of the hospital in 4 days and was walking with 2 days and now after 3 weeks getting back to normal so I am more than satisfied with my result..Dont wait Dr Perloff can save your life too!
    Gerard C — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Perloff, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Spanish
    1548221237
    Education & Certifications

    Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Perloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perloff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Perloff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

