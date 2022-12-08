Dr. David Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Perlmutter, MD
Overview
Dr. David Perlmutter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Saint Peter's Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6367
Champaign Dental Group1789 Us 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-0765
Perlmutter Eye Center35 HACKETT BLVD, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 472-9111Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Wills Eye Hospital107 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (610) 664-8880
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (610) 664-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been struggling with an eye condition for 15+ years and have seen specialists previously with no real help. Dr. Perlmutter can't cure my primary condition, but very quickly identified a secondary condition and the treatment is going very well. He is truly a genius!
About Dr. David Perlmutter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033420260
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Ophthalmology
