Overview

Dr. David Perlmutter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Saint Peter's Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Perlmutter works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Clifton Park, NY, Albany, NY, Forest Hills, NY and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.