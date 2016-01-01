Dr. David Perkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Perkowski, MD
Overview
Dr. David Perkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Indiana and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Perkowski works at
Locations
Davies William MD24411 Health Center Dr Ste 680, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 268-4568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Perkowski, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1942226279
Education & Certifications
- University Of Indiana
Dr. Perkowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkowski speaks Cantonese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkowski.
