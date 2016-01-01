Overview

Dr. David Perkowski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Indiana and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Perkowski works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills (Cardiothoracic Surgery) in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.