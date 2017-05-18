Dr. David Peretz, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Peretz, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Peretz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Peretz works at
Locations
-
1
Dr David Peretz4801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 284-1958Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peretz?
Dr. Peretz and his staff are amazing! He makes going to the dentist a pleasurable experience. I got a root canal and crown recently and the procedure was painless. I will recommend him to everyone I know!
About Dr. David Peretz, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Haitian Creole and Spanish
- 1902964745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peretz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peretz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peretz works at
Dr. Peretz speaks Haitian Creole and Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Peretz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.