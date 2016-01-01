Dr. David Penn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Penn, MD
Dr. David Penn, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
South Atlanta Vascular Institute1035 Southcrest Dr Ste 250, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 996-9945Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Southern Crescent Endoscopy Suite PC7402 Davidson Pkwy S, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 919-5238
Prime Healthcare Foundation Southern Regional LLC11 Upper Riverdale Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 991-8000
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760644355
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
