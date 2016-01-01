See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Stockbridge, GA
Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. David Penn, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Penn works at Peachtree Vascular Specialists P.C. in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Atlanta Vascular Institute
    1035 Southcrest Dr Ste 250, Stockbridge, GA 30281
    Southern Crescent Endoscopy Suite PC
    7402 Davidson Pkwy S, Stockbridge, GA 30281
    Prime Healthcare Foundation Southern Regional LLC
    11 Upper Riverdale Rd SW, Riverdale, GA 30274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Diagnostic Radiology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1760644355
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Dr. David Penn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Penn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Penn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Penn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

