Overview

Dr. David Pederson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University in Washington DC|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pederson works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr in Boerne, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.