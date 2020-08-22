Dr. David Pederson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pederson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pederson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Pederson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University in Washington DC|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pederson works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 283-8640Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 571-7902
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pederson?
Dr Pederson is the reason my husband is still here. He gives us all the time to be comfortable with any and all procedures. Megan Ivey is a tremendous asset. We feel blessed to have Dr Pederson as our doctor.
About Dr. David Pederson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
- 1700857471
Education & Certifications
- Letterman Army Med Center|Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center|Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center - Lackland AFB, TX
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Georgetown University in Washington DC|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pederson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pederson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pederson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pederson works at
Dr. Pederson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pederson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pederson speaks French, Polish and Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Pederson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pederson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pederson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pederson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.