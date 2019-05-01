Overview

Dr. David Pedersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Pedersen works at David Andrew Pedersen, MD in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.