Overview

Dr. David Pearson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Pearson works at Pearson Facial Plastic Surgery in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.