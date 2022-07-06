Dr. David Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pearson, MD
Dr. David Pearson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Pearson Facial Plastic Surgery1835 Eastwest Pkwy Ste 19, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 215-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Dr. Pearson performed septoplasty surgery on me a week ago. I had minimal bleeding and very little pain (only needed a few pain pills for 2 days). Even with stents I noticed improvement in my breathing. Today the stents were removed and all I can say is WOW! I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Dr. Pearson.
About Dr. David Pearson, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558322610
Education & Certifications
- University Toronto
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
