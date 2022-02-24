Overview

Dr. David Pearce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Pearce works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Union City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.