Overview

Dr. David Pawlowski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Pawlowski works at Troy Family Practice in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.