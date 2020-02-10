See All Psychiatrists in Orem, UT
Dr. David Paulson, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Paulson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Paulson works at Specialized Home Health LLC in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialized Home Health LLC
    Specialized Home Health LLC
361 E 1200 S Ste 201, Orem, UT 84058
(801) 224-3014

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2020
    Dr Paulson is the best psychiatrist I have ever seen. I am bipolar. My mother is also, but wasn't well medicated when I was growing up. She put my father through hell. I don't know how he stayed by her side. (I recognise that it was not her fault. She is doing really well now and they've been married for 50+ years.) The day I was diagnosed was one of the worst days of my life. I didn't want to do that to my husband/family. I went through so many doctors and just couldn't get healthy. I finally found Dr Paulson 10 years ago. He was a godsend! I immediately felt safe with him. He's not like your normal psychiatrist, getting you in and out ASAP. He takes time to TALK and to get to know you. He helped me more than my therapist did! He is so genuine and I've never felt judged by him. He also treats my chronic pain, but not with traditional narcotics so I am able to live a normal life. He gave me my life back so I can be the wife and mother my family deserves. Thank you, Dr Paulson!
    About Dr. David Paulson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740252196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Paulson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paulson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paulson works at Specialized Home Health LLC in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Paulson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.