Dr. David Paulson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Paulson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Paulson works at
Specialized Home Health LLC361 E 1200 S Ste 201, Orem, UT 84058 Directions (801) 224-3014
Dr Paulson is the best psychiatrist I have ever seen. I am bipolar. My mother is also, but wasn't well medicated when I was growing up. She put my father through hell. I don't know how he stayed by her side. (I recognise that it was not her fault. She is doing really well now and they've been married for 50+ years.) The day I was diagnosed was one of the worst days of my life. I didn't want to do that to my husband/family. I went through so many doctors and just couldn't get healthy. I finally found Dr Paulson 10 years ago. He was a godsend! I immediately felt safe with him. He's not like your normal psychiatrist, getting you in and out ASAP. He takes time to TALK and to get to know you. He helped me more than my therapist did! He is so genuine and I've never felt judged by him. He also treats my chronic pain, but not with traditional narcotics so I am able to live a normal life. He gave me my life back so I can be the wife and mother my family deserves. Thank you, Dr Paulson!
