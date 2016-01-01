Dr. David Pauls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pauls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pauls, MD
Dr. David Pauls, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Clay County Medical Center.
Surgical Associates P.A.1133 College Ave Ste E220, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 539-5341
Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan Inc.1823 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-3322
Manhattan Surgical1829 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 776-5100
Clay County Medical Center617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS 67432 Directions (785) 632-2030
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
- Clay County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Pauls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pauls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pauls has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pauls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pauls. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pauls.
