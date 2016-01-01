Overview

Dr. David Pauls, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Clay County Medical Center.



Dr. Pauls works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF MANHATTAN in Manhattan, KS with other offices in Clay Center, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.