Overview

Dr. David Paul, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Paul works at Banner Cancer Specialists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.