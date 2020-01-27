Dr. David Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. David Paul, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Banner Cancer Specialists1441 N 12th St Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3700Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 8:30pmSunday8:00am - 8:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best ever Smart informed Caring, listens
About Dr. David Paul, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851323547
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Good Samaritan Regl Mc
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
