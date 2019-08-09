Dr. David Patzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Patzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Patzer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Patzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mental Health Coop275 Cumberland Bnd, Nashville, TN 37228 Directions (615) 726-3340
-
2
Mental Health Cooperative- Clarksville871 Professional Park Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 645-5440
-
3
Cool Springs Psychiatric Group Plc.1909 Mallory Ln Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-1100
-
4
Middle Tennessee Psychiatric2011 Ashwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 383-4694Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patzer?
Dr. Patzer was extremely friendly and accommodating, I would certainly recommend him to others.
About Dr. David Patzer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376780841
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patzer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.