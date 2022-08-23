Dr. David Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Patton, MD
Overview
Dr. David Patton, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Locations
David J Patton MD Inc1003 Oakhurst Dr, Charleston, WV 25314 Directions (304) 345-4525
David J Patton MD Inc108 Washington St W Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 345-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patton and his staff were the first to actually LISTEN to my issues. I have dealt with endometriosis my whole life and was given birth control after birth control to "fix" heavy periods and cramping without a doctor ever considering I may have endometriosis. I was even told that heavy periods and pain were part of being a woman and I was going to have to "toughen up." THANK GOD I FOUND DR. PATTON! Dr. Patton performed my laparoscopy several years ago and has helped my pain level tremendously. Going in to see his staff is like visiting with friends because they always listen to you and are empathetic about your situation. I highly recommend Dr. P and his entire staff.
About Dr. David Patton, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University / CAMC
- West Virginia University/CAMC
- West Virginia University
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
