Dr. David Patton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Novant Health Telepsychiatry - Charlotte3545 Whitehall Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28273 Directions (704) 908-2511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When Dr. Patton moved his practice to Charlotte, we tried to find a new provider in our area. My son just did not mesh with anyone else. Dr. P just has a way with his patients that helps them find ways to improve. He does a great job with the parents too! We drive many, many hours to continue to see Dr. Patton. He's just that great of a physician -- and person!
About Dr. David Patton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548573231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patton works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.