Dr. David Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Patterson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Community Hospital East.
Academy Allergy Asthma & Sinus14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 207, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 621-2455
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Community Hospital East
Dr. Patterson has been a lifesaver for me and my daughter! We both have complicated health issues that we have had to seek help in 2 states for. Dr. Patterson was able to help us when an army of doctors weren’t able to. He listened, he researched and used his experience and intelligence. He has a way of taking a very complicated picture and narrowing it down to where the problems are. His perfectionism is what makes him top notch and gives the patient a correct diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. David Patterson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922001007
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Butler University
