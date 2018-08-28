See All Allergists & Immunologists in Noblesville, IN
Dr. David Patterson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Patterson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Community Hospital East.

Dr. Patterson works at Academy Allergy Asthma & Sinus in Noblesville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Academy Allergy Asthma & Sinus
    14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 207, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-2455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Community Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 28, 2018
    Dr. Patterson has been a lifesaver for me and my daughter! We both have complicated health issues that we have had to seek help in 2 states for. Dr. Patterson was able to help us when an army of doctors weren’t able to. He listened, he researched and used his experience and intelligence. He has a way of taking a very complicated picture and narrowing it down to where the problems are. His perfectionism is what makes him top notch and gives the patient a correct diagnosis and treatment.
    Lisa in IN — Aug 28, 2018
    About Dr. David Patterson, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922001007
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Internship
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterson works at Academy Allergy Asthma & Sinus in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Patterson’s profile.

    Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

