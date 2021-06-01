Dr. David Patten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Patten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Patten, MD is a Pulmonologist in Thibodaux, LA.
Dr. Patten works at
Locations
Trmc - Thibodaux Regional Medical C604 N Acadia Rd Ste 411, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4933
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for all your hard work to treat COVID patients. Our community is well off because of your dedication during this pandemic.
About Dr. David Patten, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1841463114
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patten works at
Dr. Patten has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patten.
